NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Performing Arts Center ‘Best of Broadway’ series is back.

The show lineup for the 2022-2023 season was announced on Monday and fans will not want to throw away their shot at seeing some of the hit-Broadway musicals that have taken the world by storm.

The national tour of Hamilton will make its Lowcountry debut July 13-24 as the anchor show of the season and offer sixteen performances over two weeks.

“We are so excited to have the national tour of HAMILTON right here in North Charleston!” City of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “Broadway fans from across South Carolina are not going to miss their shot to see one of the world’s most popular shows in the beautiful North Charleston Performing Arts Center.”

The series includes these additional shows:

Annie (Oct. 28-30, 2022)

Dear Evan Hansen (Nov. 22-27, 2022)

Disney’s Aladdin (Feb. 2-26, 2023)

Jesus Christ Superstar (Mar. 10-12, 2023)

Book of Mormon (May 5-7, 2023)

New this season is the addition of Sunday evening performances for all shows.

“Finally, the wait is over!” North Charleston Performing Arts Center General Manager, Frank Lapsley said. “We’re thrilled to have the national tour of HAMILTON coming to the North Charleston PAC and that our Best of Broadway season tickets holders get first access to seats. We thank our promoter partner, the Nederlander Organization, for making our 2022-2023 season the best ever.”

Season ticket holders enjoy a number of benefits including having the same seat for all performances, free parking to season shows, priority access to tickets, and special discounts.

Current season ticket holders can renew their tickets now, while season tickets for the general public will go on sale Monday, March 28 at 10 AM.

For more information on season tickets, including cost, call (843) 202-ARTS (2787) or visit www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com.

The Best of Broadway series features the best in national touring Broadway shows and is presented by the Nederlander Producing Company of America and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.