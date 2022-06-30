NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Don’t throw away your shot to see the hit-Broadway show ‘Hamilton’ at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center this July.
Hamilton is the hit Broadway show that took the world by storm in its 2016 debut. With a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, and Broadway, writer Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the story of America’s founding through the life and legacy of Alexander Hamilton.
To celebrate the tour, Producer Jeffrey Seller and the ‘Best of Broadway’ has launched a digital lottery in which fans get enter to win $10 tickets to the show.
The lottery for the first week of performances (July 13- July 17) opens July 1 at 10 a.m. and closes July 7 at 12 p.m.
The lottery for the second week of performanes (July 19- July 24) opens July 8 at 10 a.m. and closes July 14 at 12 p.m.
Here’s how to enter, according to the North Charleston Performing Center:
- Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).
- The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.
- Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).
- No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
- Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
- Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
- Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.
- Lottery tickets void if resold.
- All times listed are in the local time zone.
In order to enter the lottery, you must be 18 years or old and have a valid photo ID. Tickets cannot be transfered.
Regular tickets for ‘Hamilton’ and the entire ‘Best of Broadway series’ are available now through Ticketmaster or the North Charleston PAC box office.