NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Don’t throw away your shot to see Hamilton at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center this summer.

The national tour of Hamilton will make its Lowcountry debut July 13-24 as the anchor show of the “Best of Broadway” series and offer sixteen performances over two weeks.

“Finally, the wait is over!” North Charleston Performing Arts Center General Manager, Frank Lapsley said.

Single tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Monday, April 25 at 10 AM and will be limited to a maximum of eight tickets per account.

Hamilton is the hit Broadway show that took the world by storm in its 2016 debut. With a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, and Broadway, writer Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the story of America’s founding through the life and legacy of Alexander Hamilton.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” Producer Jeffery Seller said. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the North Charleston engagement should be made through Ticketmaster.com.”

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the North Charleston PAC box office.