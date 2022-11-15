NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The High Water Festival released the official lineup Tuesday for next spring’s music festival.
According to organizers, the festival celebrates “music, food, and libations” bringing musicians from all over the globe to perform on two alternating stages.
The popular two-day music festival curated by Charleston folk duo, Shovels & Rope, is set to take place April 15 through April 16, 2023, at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Wilco are slated to headline the festival. Other performers include:
- Bleachers
- Father John Misty
- Shovels & Rope
- Big Boi
- Orville Peck
- Angel Olsen
- Guster
- Lucius
- Sierra Ferrell
- Wilder Woods
- Bully
- Ezra Furman
- S.G. Goodman
- Black Opry Revue
- Madi Diaz
- Tre Burt
- Kyshona
- She Returns from War
Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase now. For more information on the 2023 Highwater Festival, click here.