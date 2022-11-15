NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The High Water Festival released the official lineup Tuesday for next spring’s music festival.

According to organizers, the festival celebrates “music, food, and libations” bringing musicians from all over the globe to perform on two alternating stages.

The popular two-day music festival curated by Charleston folk duo, Shovels & Rope, is set to take place April 15 through April 16, 2023, at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Wilco are slated to headline the festival. Other performers include:

Bleachers

Father John Misty

Shovels & Rope

Big Boi

Orville Peck

Angel Olsen

Guster

Lucius

Sierra Ferrell

Wilder Woods

Bully

Ezra Furman

S.G. Goodman

Black Opry Revue

Madi Diaz

Tre Burt

Kyshona

She Returns from War

Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase now. For more information on the 2023 Highwater Festival, click here.