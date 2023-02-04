CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A legendary haunted camping ground in North Carolina is the basis of a recently released horror film.

“The Devil’s Stomping Ground” follows 15 college film students who come to rural North Carolina to film their senior short project, according to the film’s IMBd page.

The plot of the film is based on the real Devil’s Tramping Ground in Chatham County, North Carolina.

Local legends say that objects have been known to disappear when left in the camping grounds overnight and that nothing grows in the barren circle of ground.

Folklore alleges that the Devil “tramps” the area while contemplating ways to bring evil into the world leading to its barren state.

“The Devil’s Tramping Ground is a mysterious clearing in the woods where two paths lead to what is a perfect circle where nothing grows and if anything is placed on the path or circle will be moved the next morning. As the tale is told, the Devil himself walks up one path leading to the circle, tramps around and around thinking of evil thoughts and plotting against good.” The Legend of The Devil’s Tramping Ground in North Carolina (theoriginaldevilstrampingground.com)

Dogs have allegedly been known to yip, howl and avoid the area, according to the legends. Supernatural events are also said to occur to those who spend the night there.

The Devil’s Tramping Ground has been featured in other films as well as literature in the past.

The most recent film was released in November 2022.

The grounds are currently located on private property, but it is possible to book a stay at the grounds.