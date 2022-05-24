NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The acclaimed Vincent Van Gogh exhibit that brings the artist’s most influential works to life is making a stop at the Charleston Area Convention Center this summer.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is the largest immersive art experience in the county and has sold more than 2.5 million tickets globally. The highly anticipated show runs from July 16 through September 4 and features more than 300 Van Gogh pieces in a unique three-dimensional display that covers more than 30,000 square feet.

The exhibit space is engulfed in digital projections–made up of four trillion content pixels–of Van Gogh’s most recognizable pieces and self-portraits including “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and ” Café Terrace at Night.”

But the exhibit is not just visual. It also features a symphonic score of Van Gogh’s dreams, thoughts, and words for an unmatched narrative experience.

The experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud.

“An imaginative and fully-immersive adventure, Beyond Van Gogh takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work. Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his genius, guests can experience the artist with all their senses,” St-Arnaud, Normal Studio said.

As guests go through the exhibit, they will journey from the Introduction Hall to the Waterfall Room to the Immersive Experience Room, all of which flow fluidly into each other enveloping guests in the beautiful landscapes and colorful flowers that Van Gogh is known for.

“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences. Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. Unsurprisingly, millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh will only strengthen that connection,” Justin Paquin, Producer, Paquin Entertainment Group said

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at vangoghcharleston.com/.