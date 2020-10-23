It’s Showtime: Holy City Drive-In

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
movie-popcorn-entertainment_1530120399830_382133_ver1_20180628055020-159532

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy City Drive-In Theater is continuing to show movies through the pandemic to allow some fun entertainment in the Lowcountry.

They will have both lawn tickets and in-vehicle tickets for every movie.

  • Friday: Hotel Transylvania

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and movies will begin after the Charleston sunset.

To purchase tickets, you can check out their website.

To stay connected with Randi Moultrie, connect with her on socials. For Twitter, click here. For Instagram, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES