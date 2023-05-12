CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Parrot Heads! Don’t miss your chance to experience “Margaritaville” when Jimmy Buffett comes to Daniel Island next weekend.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Credit One Stadium on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Second Wind Tour 2023.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to Daniel Island to perform at Credit One Stadium,” general manager Chris Meany said. “We can’t wait to have the Parrot Heads join us for what will be the biggest party of the year!”

The band’s latest studio album, Life on the Flip Side, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts and the hit song “Margaritaville” was inducted into the Library of Congress last month in recognition of its impact on American culture.

Tickets go on sale on May 15 at 10:00 a.m. There is an eight-ticket limit per customer.