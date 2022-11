DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Kenney Cheney will take the stage at Credit One Stadium as a part of the venue’s 2023 summer concert series.

According to Credit One Stadium, Kenney Chesney will bring his ‘I Go Back’ Tour to Daniel Island on May 23.

The tour will feature musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets go on sale on December 2 at 10 a.m.