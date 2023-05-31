CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multi-platinum country trio Lady A is bringing their latest tour to the Lowcountry this summer, but it won’t be your typical concert experience.

The trio will perform at the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston on June 24 as part of their nationwide “Request Line Tour,” aptly named because the audience will get to choose some of the songs they hear.

“Each night fans will experience the hit-packed set backed by rich harmonies the band is known for, while also interacting with the band in real time to directly request songs, making no two shows the same,” a description of the show on the Gaillard Center’s website reads.

During the tour, fans will be able to call 615-882-1975 and ask to have their favorite Lady A song added to the setlist.

“We’ve been touring for over fifteen years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world but there’s something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes,” Lady A’s Dave Haywood said. “During our Vegas residency, our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear. So we’re taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year.”

The tour — originally scheduled to kick off last year — was postponed in early August in order to support co-vocalist Charles Kelly on his “journey to sobriety.”

Best known for their smash hit “Need You Now,” The Nashville-based trio, comprised of Kelley, Haywood, and Hillary Scott, has won 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, nine American County Awards, and seven Grammys.

Some tickets are still available. Click here for more information on how to purchase.