Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Organizers for a newly-created music festival in North Charleston announced the daily artist lineup on Tuesday.

The Riverfront Revival festival, set for October 8 and October 9 at Riverfront Park, will feature two full days of music with performances by more than 15 different artists across two stages.

Saturday will be headlined by multi-platinum, homegrown entertainer, Darius Rucker, who helped curate the festival. Other performances include Jimmie Allen, SUSTO, Blue Dogs, Larry Fleet, Maggie Rose, Nikki Lane, Mitchell Lee, Lauren Hall, and Drew Dangerfield.

Sunday’s headliner is Grammy award-winning country duo, Brothers Osborne. Sunday’s festival-goers will also see performances by Trampled by Turtles, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty, Wild Rivers, Radney Foster, Funk You, and Lauren Jenkins.

In addition to music, attendees will enjoy some of the best food, drink, art, and culture the Lowcountry has to offer.

General admission tickets can be purchased for $174.50 plus fees for the full weekend. One dollar from each ticket sold will benefit MUSC’s ‘Arts in Healing’ therapy program.