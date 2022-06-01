CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston family is getting the chance to reconnect thanks to a new show on Disney+.

The Wilsondebriano Family will be featured on ‘Disney Family Reboot,’ an upcoming show by executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Parents Monique and Chevalo launched the ‘Charleston Gourmet Burger Company,’ an all-natural, gluten-free line of burger marinades and sauces, several years ago. The products are available in retail locations across the country including Whole Foods, Costco, Walmart, and more.

But, with all the work of a new startup, Monique and Chevalo found themselves losing touch with their daughters, Ashley and Amber. That’s where ‘Disney Family Reboot’ comes in.

Each episode of the show follows a different family as they take time away from their busy schedules to “reconnect and rebuild their family bonds” on a week-long vacation. For the Wilsondebrianos that means a week of games and dancing on a remote farm.

The family must leave their electronic devices behind and find their accommodations the “old-fashioned” way using a paper map. Once they have arrived, they are greeted by their trip guide, Spirit, who helps them through the first activity of finding the key to their house for the week.

As the week progresses, each day is filled with different games and activities meant to strengthen communication and collaboration, all while having fun. The family also participates in deeper conversations about how to reconnect and benefit most from the mini-vacation.

“The families leave the journey completely “rebooted” – more connected, happier, and ready to take on their busy lives at home again, but with an entirely new outlook,” the show’s description reads.

All six episodes will be available for streaming beginning June 15. Click here to watch the trailer.