Lowcountry band Ranky Tanky nominated for a Grammy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry band has been nominated for a Grammy!

Charleston’s own Ranky Tanky posted the news on Facebook about their release, “Good Time.”

The album is nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

“We would like to thank our families, Resilience Music Alliance, our production team, and all of you for your love and support of us and our music,” the band said in their Facebook post.

The band performed live on the Today Show last spring and has been featured in News 2’s Hidden History series.

Congratulations, Ranky Tanky!