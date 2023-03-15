CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you ready for the madness?

The annual NCAA men’s basketball tournament began on March 14 and will continue through April 3 until the national champions are crowned.

No. 12 College of Charleston takes on the No. 5 San Diego State in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday in the first round of the Southern division.

If the Cougars advance, they will face the winner of No. 4 Virginia versus No. 13 Furman.

How can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast on truTV beginning at 3:10 p.m.

You can stream the Cougars game by visiting the NCAA website or the truTV website and signing into your cable or satellite provider.

You can also download the March Madness Live app in the Google Play or Apple app store and log in with your TV provider.

Other options include Youtube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo TV. Each of these services comes with a free trial but will cost you between $40 and $100 monthly depending on which channels you choose.

What if I don’t have a TV provider?

If you do not have access to a cable or satellite provider, you can always stop by one of the multiple watch parties being held across the Charleston area, including Kicken Chicken, the Alley, and Charleston Sports Pub, among others.

The College of Charleston will also host fans at TD Arena (301 Meeting Street) for a free watch party beginning at 2:00 p.m. The event is open to the public and concessions will be available for purchase. Click here for more information.

For the full schedule of March Madness games, click here.