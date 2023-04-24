NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The stage is set! The ‘Best of Broadway’ series returns to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center next season with an award-winning lineup of Broadway shows.

From classics like ‘My Fair Lady’ to newer productions like ‘SIX,’ fans can see seven shows during the 2023-2024 season.

The national tours of ‘Hadestown’ and ‘SIX’ will make their Lowcountry debuts as part of the series, with eight performances offered for each show. ‘Hadestown’ will run on Jan. 2-7, 2024 and ‘SIX’ will run the week of March 12, 2024.

“With the 2023 – 2024 Best of Broadway season, we’re bringing the hottest shows straight from the Big Apple to our very own North Charleston Performing Arts Center,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “Theater enthusiasts from across the Lowcountry and beyond are in for a sensational experience at our exquisite North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The hits just keep coming, and we’re thrilled to bring the magic of Broadway to our vibrant city!”

The series also includes these hit musicals:

Come From Away (Oct. 20-22, 2023)

Pretty Woman: The Musical (Dec. 1-3, 2023)

My Fair Lady (Feb. 9-11, 2024)

Mean Girls (April 26-28, 2024)

Stomp (May 10-11, 2024)

SIX – Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves (center) in The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus

Come From Away – The First North American Tour Company of COME FROM AWAY, Photo by Matthew Murphy

2022 touring company of Hadestown. Photo by T Charles Erickson

My Fair Lady – The Company of The National Tour of MY FAIR LADY. Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

Lindsay Heather Pearce (Janis Sarkisian) and the National Touring Company of Mean Girls Credit: © 2022 Jenny Anderson

“Once again, along with our promoter partner the Nederlander Organization, we’ve curated the biggest and best shows for our 2023 – 2024 Best of Broadway season” North Charleston Performing Arts Center General Manager Frank Lapsley said. “We are certain our current and future season tickets holders will love all of the fantastic shows in what promises to be our best season ever.”

Current season ticket holders can renew their tickets beginning April 24, while season tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Season ticket passes start at $318 and holders enjoy a number of benefits including keeping the same seats for all performances, free parking to season shows, priority access to tickets, and special discounts.

For more information on season tickets, call (843) 202-ARTS (2787) or visit www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com.

The Best of Broadway series features the best in national touring Broadway shows and is presented by the Nederlander Producing Company of America and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.