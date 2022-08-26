CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- When College of Charleston alum Emily Torchiana moved to Los Angeles in 2018, she knew almost no one and needed a way to get to know her new home.

“I really wanted to have my own happiness come from myself and not really wait for people to make plans,” she said. “So in this new city, I was thinking ‘why would I wait to go see the city when I can just see it myself and make my own fun out of it.'”

So, she filled a jar with post-it notes, each one with a different activity around Los Angeles scribbled on it. For the next year, she picked one slip of paper each week and did whatever it said to do, even if it was far outside of her comfort zone.

”I made it this point that every Sunday I would pick one out and even if its sounded terrifying like going by myself to an amusement park and having to ride the rides alone, I wanted to do it just to get out of my own comfort zone,” Torchiana said.

Some of the activities were simple like visiting the Hollywood sign or grabbing a burger from In N Out, while others were more involved like hiking or booking a last-minute flight to Hawaii.

“There were probably about one-hundred activities,” Torchiana said.

Examples from the Los Angeles deck (Credit: Emily Torchiana)

Examples from the Los Angeles deck (Credit: Emily Torchiana)

After sharing stories of her spontaneous solo escapades around the city, friends like co-founder Bryce Wied decided to join in on the fun.

“It was exciting to kind of follow along on her adventures and then eventually starting [sic] to join them,” he said.

In fact, it was while Wied was trying his hand at solo fun–reading on the beach– that he got the idea to turn the jar of notes into an official game.

“I called Emily on my bike ride home and I was like ‘this activity jar has to be productized,'” Wied said. “For me, on a Friday that I had off of work with no plans, I could have used it.”

In February 2022, the duo launched “Impromptu cards,” a game designed to help visitors and locals alike ditch their daily routines and explore popular cities in the United States.

“Especially with the pandemic, I think people are really interested in doing things, being connected, and being around people,” Torchiana said. “It’s a really good way to kind of get to know the city in a fun way.”

The game works like this: Simply pick a card from the deck (try not to cheat!) and then go do complete whatever activity it says. The game, specifically tailored to each city, can be played alone or with a group and features wide-ranging activities that are (mostly) free.

“We wanted to make sure that activities were unique enough that people enjoyed them and got a new experience as opposed to a pack that is generic to all cities which can be diluted and not as interesting,” Wied said.

There is only one edition available right now–Los Angeles– but the two say more cities are in the works, including a Charleston version.

“After we launched Los Angeles, it was a no-brainer to go to Charleston next,” Torchiana who spent five years living in the city said. “There are so many people that go to Charleston, so not only the personal ties but from a community standpoint, it’s just such an amazing city.”

As for what sort of expeditions players could be sent on in the Charleston area…

“It’s forty activities specific to Charleston,” Torchiana said. “Some are more of the tourist attractions like Rainbow Row and some are some uncommon ones that you may have never heard of. It’s a wide range of restaurants, museums, hikes, and then tourist attractions as well.”



Examples from the Charleston deck (Credit: Emily Torchiana)

There’s even a ‘Bill Murray’ card, a personal favorite of hers.

“It says ‘This is a Bill Murray card. If you pick this card, either go to a Riverdogs game or if it’s not in season, go to Rutledge Cab Company,” Torchiana said.

The Charleston edition will not officially be available until early October, but you can preorder a deck online now!