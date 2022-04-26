NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Grammy-award winner Michael Bublé is bringing his latest tour to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on August 14.

The platinum recording artist will perform classic hits as well as songs from his newest album ‘Higher,’ his seventh consecutive full-length studio album to debut in the top three of Billboard’s Album Sales chart.

North Charleston is just one of the locations along Bublé’s world tour which includes stops in 27 U.S. cities, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Brazil.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com.