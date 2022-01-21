Movies and TV shows filmed in the Lowcountry you can watch right now

OUTER BANKS (L to R) CHASE STOKES as JOHN B, RUDY PANKOW as JJ, MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON, MADISON BAILEY as KIARA and JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE in episode 104 of OUTER BANKS Cr. JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX © 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Did you know the Lowcountry has been the backdrop for several popular movies and tv shows throughout the years?

With winter weather expected to impact the area Friday evening, there’s never been a more perfect time to binge!

TV Shows

Outer Banks (2020-present)

This hit Netflix series follows a group of teens in a treasure hunt in the “Outer Banks” of North Carolina – which was actually set in the Charleston area. Some notable locations to look out for include Shem Creek, the Old Village of Mount Pleasant, Lowndes Grove, and Kiawah Island.



Where to watch: Netflix

The Righteous Gemstones (2019-present)

The second season of the popular HBO dark comedy just dropped on January 9, so there’s still time to catch up on the dysfunctional world-famous televangelist family that is constantly embroiled in scandal. Some notable locations to look out for include Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, North Charleston Coliseum, Citadel Mall, Berkeley Country Club, and so many more.

Where to watch: HBO and HBO Max with subscription

Southern Charm (2014-present)

Calling all Bravo fans! This reality series follows the lives of young socialites as they navigate everything the Holy City has to offer. While it may not offer the most accurate representation of life in Charleston, it serves up all the drama you’d expect from a Bravo show. Plus, every episode features local restaurants, shops, and small businesses.

Where to watch: Bravo website, Peacock, and Hulu Live TV with subscription

Army Wives (2007-2013)

This hit drama series originally aired on Lifetime and follows the stories of five military spouses living on a fictional South Carolina military base. The Old Charleston Naval Base served as the main backdrop for the show, but a few other spots around Charleston and North Charleston can be seen too.

Where to watch: ABC (free with cable) and Hulu with subscription

Movies

The Notebook (2004)

Probably the most well-known movie filmed in the Lowcountry, the Notebook is a whirlwind romance story based on a Nicholas Sparks book that stars Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. Some notable locations to look out for include the American Theater, Cypress Gardens, and the Old Village in Mount Pleasant.

Where to watch: HBO Max and Peacock with subscriptions or rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Dear John (2010)

A story of star-crossed lovers, this movie starring Amanda Seyfriend and Channing Tatum is another based on a Nicholas Sparks book that uses the Lowcountry as its backdrop. The story follows a soldier who falls for a college student while home on leave so you can expect to see the College of Charleston and Citadel campuses make an appearance. Other notable locations to look out for include Bowen’s Island Restaurant, Sullivan’s Island, and the Gaillard Auditorium.

Where to watch: Netflix with subscription or rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Halloween (2018)

Looking for something a little spookier? Try the latest installment in the Halloween movie series in which Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her iconic role and confronts her attempted killer, Michael Myers. There are even some Lowcountry natives who star in the film. Some notable locations to look out for include Military Magnet High School and the houses in Old Windemere neighborhood in West Ashley.

Where to watch: Rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video

The Patriot (2000)

This movie starring Mel Gibson is a two-for-one. Not only was it filmed in the Lowcountry, but it is also based on the true story of “Swamp Fox” Francis Marion. Francis Marion, a Berkeley County native, was a military officer in the Revolutionary War known mainly for his guerilla warfare tactics. Some notable locations to look out for in the movie include Randolph Hall, Botany Bay, and Middleton Place.

Where to watch: Netflix with subscription or for rent on Amazon Prime Video.