HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A limited series focusing on the many scandals surrounding Alex Murdaugh and his family will become available on Netflix this week.

The three-part docuseries, titled Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 22 on the streaming giant.

“Shocking tragedies shatter a tight-knit South Carolina community and expose horrifying secrets of its most powerful family,” the series’ description reads.

The release comes as the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh enters its fifth week. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021.

The disbarred attorney also faces a slew of charges related to alleged financial misdeeds.

