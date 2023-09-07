CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A drama centered around a once-prominent Lowcountry attorney turned convicted killer, Alex Murdaugh, and his family is set to premiere on the Lifetime Network this fall.

Lifetime announced on Wednesday that its milestone 500th original movie will follow the “true story” of Alex Murdaugh, played by award-winning actor Bill Pullman (Independence Day, The Sinner), who was found guilty in the double murder of his wife Margaret and youngest son, Paul.

Margaret and Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death near hunting kennels on the family’s sprawling Colleton County property in June 2021. After a lengthy trial in early 2023, Murdaugh was ultimately found guilty of their murders and sentenced to life in prison.

‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ will premiere on October 14 and 15 at 8p/7c. (See more images.)

Lauren Robek (Firefly Lane, Yellow Jackets) will play Margaret Murdaugh and Curtis Tweedie (I Zombie, Supernatural) will portray Paul Murdaugh in the made-for-TV movie.

Movie synopsis provided by Lifetime

“Murdaugh Murders: The Movie follows the twisted true story of Alex Murdaugh played by award-winning actor Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Halston), who was found guilty in the double homicide of his wife, Maggie and his son, Paul. For over 100 years, the wealthy and powerful Murdaugh Family were a local dynasty in the South Carolina low country, where they oversaw the prosecution of all criminal cases in the state’s 14th circuit district. But behind all the power, black ties, and fancy dresses Alex had many secrets… Even with all of Alex’s influence, he couldn’t prevent The Murdaugh Family’s legacy from being tarnished after Paul was involved in a boating accident that left a young girl dead. While Maggie was consumed with what was happening with Paul, Alex was hiding his addiction to opioids and stealing insurance settlements from his own clients to fund his habit and the family’s lavish lifestyle. Then in June 2021, Maggie and Paul were found murdered and eyes began to turn to Alex. The bizarre story continued when Alex was nearly shot in the head and his indiscretions and lies began to surface, leading to the eventual unraveling of Alex Murdaugh’s once charmed life.”

The movie is produced by “Murdaugh Productions Inc.,” according to the network. It was directed by Greg Beeman.