Musician Joe Jonas spotted in the Lowcountry on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joe Jonas, of Jonas Brothers fame, was spotted in the Lowcountry on Tuesday.

Videos posted to the musician’s Instagram Story revealed he was jogging across the Ravenel Bridge and through downtown Charleston just before noon on Tuesday.

Jonas is reportedly filming a movie, Devotion, in Savannah, Georgia. There is no word on why he was in the Charleston area.

Earlier this month, News 2 reported several artifacts from the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum collection will be used in the upcoming Korean War film.

A spokesperson for Patriots Point said more than a dozen Ready Room chairs, a Captain’s chair and sinks from aboard the USS Yorktown were borrowed from the museum to provide a historically accurate set in the movie production.

Devotion completed an extensive restoration of the nearly 80-year-old chairs, including cleaning, painting, and making new cushions for the backrests and seats, according to Patriots Point.

Film crew could not reveal which specific scenes feature the chairs, but producers say the Ready Room chairs were used in multiple days of filming and will be seen clearly in the movie.

“At Patriots Point, visitors can explore Korean War history, and ships and planes like those featured in the film,” Patriots Point said. “Brown and Hudner were assigned to the USS Leyte (CV-32), an Essex class carrier similar to the USS Yorktown (CV-10). On the Hangar Deck, visitors will find an F4U Corsair plane, the same type of aircraft Brown flew during the mission featured in Devotion.”

Devotion stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. It’s expected to premiere next year.