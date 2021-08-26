National Dog Day! Spend time with your furry friend at these local spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday, August 26 is National Dog Day!

The holiday first began in 2004 by a pet and advocate Colleen Paige. The day is all about bringing awareness to not only celebrating your favorite furry animals, but to bring awareness to the adoption process of these animals in rescue centers.

If you already have a dog you are looking forward to celebrating this holiday with, check out these places in the Lowcountry to visit with your fur buddy:

Take a stroll on King St.

Take your dogs to visit one of the many beaches

Grab a bite at Brown Dog Deli in Downtown Charleston

Let your dog take a dip at Wag-N-Splash in North Charleston

Relax at Freedom Park on Daniel Island

Play fetch at Hampton Park

Go visit the famous Angel Oak Tree

Visit James Island County Park

If you’re thinking about getting a dog, take this as your sign to participate in an adoption event in your area!

Dog-friendly Lowcountry restaurants to enjoy on National Dog Day

