NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There is still time to immerse yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh as the internationally-acclaimed experience is extending its stay in the Charleston area.

The traveling exhibit was originally expected to leave the Charleston Area Convention Center on Sept. 4, but will now stay open until Sept. 25.

Organizers cited high attendance and popularity as the reason for the exhibit’s three-week extension.

“We are so grateful and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasm towards the experience,” Creator Mathieu St-Arnaud said. “Since its early inception, we knew that we wanted to create a very personal and awe-inspiring experience for the audience. When we feel the appreciation, it’s hard to put into words the wonderful feeling it gives you. It’s why we do what we do and it makes all the hard work worth it.”

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is the largest immersive art experience in the county that features more than 300 Van Gogh pieces captured in digital projections, including some of the artist’s most recognizable works including “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

Beginning Sept. 8, the experience will be open Thursday through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at vangoghcharleston.com.