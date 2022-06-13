CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you in a committed relationship, but one partner is dragging their feet on the next step?

If so, then you and your partner might be the perfect fit for a new show casting in the Southeast!

From the producers of popular dating shows ‘Love is Blind’ and ‘the Ultimatum’ comes a show focusing on “couples at a crossroads.”

The casting company is seeking unmarried couples in Charleston, Charlotte, N.C., Nashville, Tenn., and surrounding areas.

According to the head of casting, the show highlights couples “who have been seriously dating & discussing marriage but one person is dragging their feet about whether to move forward to an engagement.”

The show will air on a streaming service, but the casting company has not announced which one yet. The title is still in development, as well.

Those interested in being part of the show can fill out the online application here.