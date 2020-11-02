News 2 announces program change for Tuesday’s Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD News 2 announced a programming change for Tuesday evening’s Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, which typically air weeknights at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday is election night, and News 2 will bring you live, local coverage of races happening in the Lowcountry and across the Nation during the 7 o’clock hour. That means the popular game shows will not air on News 2.

Instead, you can watch the episodes on our sister channel, the Lowcountry CW, at their normal times – 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Viewers who normally tape the shows should set their DVR accordingly.

