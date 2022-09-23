NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Get ready to deck the halls because Pentatonix is coming to town to get everyone in the holiday spirit!

Pentatonix will make a stop at the North Charleston Coliseum on Dec. 13 with their show “A Christmas Spectacular!”

The 22-stop U.S. tour kicks off in Oakland, CA following the release of the group’s newest album titled “Holidays Around the World.”

The Grammy award-winning acapella group got its start on the third season of NBC’s The Sing-Off and consists of band members Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee.

Girl Named Tom, winners of season 21 of NBC’s The Voice, will open the show.

Tickets are on sale now.