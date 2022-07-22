NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fans of all ages will have the opportunity to see cheeky children’s character, Peppa Pig, take center stage this fall.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure, a live musical, is making a stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 8 at 2 p.m.

“Come join Peppa on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe,” the show’s descripton reads. “With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.”

In addition to the live show, guests can purchase meet-and-greet tickets to share laughs up close with the beloved characters.

Tickets for the show are on sale beginning Friday, July 22 on Ticketmaster.