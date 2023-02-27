NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- ‘Mr. Worldwide’ is coming to the Lowcountry later this spring.

Grammy-award-winning rapper Pitbull is scheduled to perform at Riverfront Park in North Charleston on May 11 as part of a 10-stop nationwide tour.

Fans can expect to hear some of the performer’s most popular hits including, “Timber,” “Give Me Everything,” and “Rain Over Me.”

Pitbull has released 11 studio albums, had two songs peak at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and sold over 100 million singles worldwide since launching his career in the early 2000s.

Tickets for the Riverfront Park show go on sale to the public on March 3 at 10:00 a.m.

