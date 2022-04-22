EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The Lowcountry has become a hot spot for filming in recent years, and the latest production from Hallmark is still searching for locals to appear as extras in an upcoming film directed by Keisha Knight Pulliam.

‘Girlfriends’ Getaway,” starring Tamera Mowry, follows a group of women at a retreat and will film in the Charleston and Edisto Island areas.

Production begins Monday and features a predominately African-American, female-led cast and crew. It is expected to finish filming in mid-May.

Other familiar faces in the film include:

Brad James : Best known for his role as Todd in the sitcom Tyler Perry’s ‘For Better or Worse’

: Best known for his role as Todd in the sitcom Tyler Perry’s ‘For Better or Worse’ Krystal Joy Brown : Broadway actress best known for her portrayal of Diana Ross in Motown: The Musical

: Broadway actress best known for her portrayal of Diana Ross in Motown: The Musical Chelsea Tavares: Best known for her roles on Nickelodeon shows ‘Unfabulous’ and ‘Just Jordan’ and Patience Roberts in The CW series ‘All American’

“There’s definitely a strong female presence in the film, so a lot of women is what I’m looking for,” casting director Karlie Loland-Ringer said.

There have already been more than 600 applicants from the Charleston area, but the casting company still needs more. Loland-Ringer said they are mostly looking for women aged 25-50, but men are encouraged to apply as well.

“I’m looking for stand-ins, background actors, people to play multiple days,” Loland-Ringer said, adding that the stand-ins are needed the most.

The casting company promises competitive daily rates for all involved in the project, some up to $150 per day.

“It’s a good opportunity to come have some fun or just simply make some money,” Loland Ringer said. “We’re just looking to create a really great project, do something really cool, and breaking [sic] into a new area.”

COVID-19 testing is required for participation. The cost will be covered by the production.

Anyone interested should email a current photo (no filters) or headshot, phone number, birth date, and any dietary restrictions to klrcreativegroupsc@gmail.com