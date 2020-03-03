PSA: Get paid to watch ‘The Office’

SCRANTON, P.A. (WCBD) – In honor of the 15th anniversary of The Office on March 24th, USDish.com is offering one lucky person $1,000 to do what I do pretty much every weekend: watch 15 hours of the show.

The best part is you don’t have to set aside a whole day for the binge. The requirements state that the 15 hours can be watched over a period of 9 days.

The only thing you have to do is keep a tally of “common tropes” that occur throughout the roughly 45 episodes you will watch.

USDish is trying to understand how often sitcoms repeat the things that come to be ubiquitous with the show or characters, such as Stanley rolling his eyes and Andy singing.

In addition to the $1,000, the winner will receive a The Office swag bag and a Netflix gift card.

Click here to enter, and make sure to apply by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16.