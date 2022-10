Remodeled tennis stadium on Daniel Island to be named Credit One Stadium. (Photo provided)

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Credit One Stadium will host Rebelution during its 2023 summer concert series.

The reggae rock band, Rebelution will return to Charleston in June with their Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023.

Rebelution will take the stage at Credit One Stadium on June 15.

According to tour officials, the band will bring special guests Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackie on the road.

Tickets go on sale November 4 through Credit One Stadium.