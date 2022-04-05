DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Pop singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes announced on Monday that his “Wonder” tour would make a stop in Charleston.

The concert is scheduled for October 16 at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island.

The ‘Stitches’ singer kicked off his world tour in March in Copenhagen with stops in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Mendes got his start on the popular short-video application, Vine, and is the youngest male artist to top the Billboard 200 with four studio albums.

The “Wonder” tour includes opening performances from Tate Mcrae and Dermot Kennedy.

Ticket presale starts Wednesday, April 6 and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8.

Click here for information on how to purchase tickets.