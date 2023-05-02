CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The first night of playoffs on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ saw six contestants eliminated from the singing competition, including Lowcountry native Jamar Langley.

Langley — who grew up in Andrews, S.C. — chose “The Thrill is Gone” by B.B. King for his playoffs performance.

“I was able to kind of display from a full spectrum of artistry who I was,” he said.

Throughout his time on the show, the 37-year-old singer received high praise from the coaches for his soulful renditions and infectious personality.

“You are incredibly cool man,” coach Kelly Clarkson said on Monday night’s episode. “When you play, it’s like your body is singing with your voice.”

Langley’s blind audition earned him a spot on Chance the Rapper’s team, the artist that the singer hoped would turn his chair. Among other tips, he said Chance helped him learn how to connect more closely with the audience.

“No matter how many times you sing a song, if it’s a million times, make sure it has the same feel so that it can really captivate and really catch the audience,” he said, sharing some of the rapper’s advice. “Just as well as sounding good, you want to be in touch with the lyrics.”

Langley — who has already opened for legendary R&B singers in Atlanta — said appearing on the show reminded him that he “has what it takes.”

“You just never know when your time is going to come to really do something that could possibly be bigger than yourself or possibly take you to the next level,” he said, reflecting on the experience. “Mentally and inspirationally, it has really reminded me that ‘Hey man you have something for the world to offer and don’t forget it.'”

As for what is next, Langley said he is releasing new music soon and he plans to hold a concert in his hometown in the coming months.

“As a sign of appreciation for where I’m from, I feel it’s only right to take it back home for my first big show of the year,” he said.

In addition to helping realize his own dreams, the singer noted that being on ‘The Voice’ has inspired him to mentor other up-and-coming artists in the future.

“I don’t necessarily have to be the biggest artist to do that,” he said. “I can just lend some type of wisdom to a younger artist that may be trying to do the same thing, take the same pathway, or follow their dreams.”

The remainder of season 23 of ‘The Voice’ will air on News 2 from 8-10 p.m. Mondays and 8-9 p.m. Tuesday.