(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Legendary artist Stevie Nicks will play at Credit One Stadium this October.

Credit One announced on Monday that Stevie Nicks and special guest Vanessa Carlton will be in Charleston on October 19.

The ‘Landslide’ singer canceled her 2021 tour dates out of caution for COVID.

Nicks will resume her tour in September after finishing a summer of music festival performances.

Tickets for the October 19 concert in Charleston will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

