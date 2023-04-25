Cinemark Movies 8 is located at 4488 Ladson Road in Summerville (Google Maps)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- This summer, Lowcountry families can beat the heat while enjoying their favorite family classics on the big screen.

Movie theater chain Cinemark will give families the opportunity to catch featured animated and kid-friendly flicks for just $1.50 per ticket as part of the Summer Movie Clubhouse Program.

Every Wednesday from June 21 through August 16, movie-goers can head to a participating theater — including the Cinemark Movies 8 in Summerville — for a one-time showing at 9:30 a.m.

The slate of featured movies this year includes:

Minions: The Rise of Gru (June 21)

Sonic the Hedgehog (June 28)

Mummies (July 5)

The Bad Guys (July 12)

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (July 19)

DC League of Super-Pets (July 26)

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (August 2)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (August 9)

Of course, no theater experience would be complete without snacks. As part of the promotion, ticket holders can get $1 off kids’ snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos.

Cinemark theaters in Myrtle Beach and Bluffton will also offer the $1.50 ticket deal.