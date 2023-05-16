SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville native Shanola Hampton will star in a new missing persons drama set to premiere on NBC in the fall.

The series, “Found,” centers around public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (Hampton) and her crisis management team as they look out for forgotten and missing people. “But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own,” NBC wrote of the new show.

Hampton was born in Long Island, New York but she was raised in Summerville, South Carolina along with her three sisters and graduated from Summerville High School. Her father owns a car dealership in the Summerville area.

She received a degree in theater with an emphasis in performance from Winthrop University, according to her IMDB profile. Hampton later attended the University of Illinois before moving to Los Angeles to begin her acting career.

After appearing in some commercials – like those for her father’s business, Hampton landed her first guest appearance on a show created by Ryan Murphy called “Popular,” and later landed roles on various television shows from “Reba” to “Scrubs,” and “Shameless.”

“Found” is set to air on Thursdays beginning in September. You can watch episodes weekly on News 2.