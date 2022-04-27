SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Parents: Get ready to spend your summer at the movies!

Cinemark is bringing the Summer Movie Clubhouse Program back, giving families the opportunity to beat the heat inside theaters across the country, including at Cinemark Movies 8 in Summerville.

Each Wednesday from June 15 to August 3, parents and kids will have the chance to see their favorite animated and kid-friendly movie for only $1.50 per ticket. And no theater experience is complete without snacks, so Cinemark is offering ticket holders a dollar-off on kids’ snack packs and small popcorn combos.

The featured movies include:

Angry Birds

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Scoob!

Sing 2

Tom & Jerry

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 16, and can be purchased online or through the Cinemark app.