Taylor Swift announces 2020 tour

American pop star Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation Stadium Tour at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The good news for Taylor Swift fans – the pop star is returning to Gillette Stadium as part of her 2020 tour.

The bad news – tickets are probably going to be extremely hard to get.

That’s because Foxboro is one of only two U.S. stops.

Swift – who has a home in Westerly’s Watch Hill – announced the dates of her next tour on her website Tuesday. They include Lover Fest West in Los Angeles on July 25 and 26. Then, Lover Fest East will hit Gillette the following weekend on July 31 and August 1.

The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER. I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West! https://t.co/xw6YMN38WE pic.twitter.com/IhVPQ8DMUG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2019

All of the other dates announced are outside of the United States.

According to her website, Swift will be headlining concerts in Europe and South American in summer 2020, including shows in Germany, France, and Brazil.

Only existing Taylor Swift Tix Verified Fans are eligible for Preferred Presale Access. According to TicketMaster, general public fan registration opens Thursday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.