CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- This Sunday, you can catch summer flicks on the big screen for a small price at theaters nationwide, including in Charleston.

The second annual National Cinema Day will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, theater owners announced Monday. For one day, every movie ticket — in every format and for every showtime — will cost only $4.

Charleston’s only independent theater, Terrace Theater, is one of more than 3,000 theaters participating across the U.S. Leading chains AMC and Regal are also joining the initiative.

The event is being put on by the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), for the second straight year. According to NATO, the average movie ticket in 2022 cost $10.53.

Terrace Theater is located off Maybank Highway in Charleston.