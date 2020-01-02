The Golden Globes: Iconic movie scene filmed in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Movie award season has arrived with the kick-off of the Golden Globe Awards this weekend.

South Carolina has been home to a number of popular movies throughout the years like The Big Chill, Cold Mountain, Forrest Gump and The Patriot to name a few.

In honor of the upcoming award show, Reviews.org wanted to see which films from South Carolina have won a Golden Globe in the past.

In ‘Forrest Gump,’ the Vietnam scenes, where Forrest meets Lieutenant Dan and Bubba, were filmed on Fripp Island.

The movie won a Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture in 1995.

While ‘The Notebook’ did not win a Globe, the movie was filmed in the Lowcountry with some beautiful scenes. The place where Noah and Allie go boating to see swans was filmed at Cypress Gardens.

Comedian Ricky Gervais will host the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5th on NBC.

