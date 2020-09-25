This Weekend: Holy City Drive-In showtimes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy City Drive-In Theater is continuing to show movies through the pandemic to allow some fun entertainment in the Lowcountry.

They will have both lawn tickets and in-vehicle tickets for every movie.

Friday: Sixteen Candles

Saturday: The Karate Kid

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and movies will begin after the Charleston sunset.

To purchase tickets, you can check out their website.

