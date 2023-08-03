MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday night’s episodes of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will not air at their regular time due to preseason football.

Instead, Jeopardy is scheduled to air Thursday at 10:00 p.m. in place of the ten o’clock news on The CW, and Wheel of Fortune will air Sunday at 2:00 a.m., also on The CW.

Football Night in America will air on NBC from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., where a panel of football experts will discuss the latest NFL news ahead of the New York Jets vs Cleveland Brown match-up at 8:00 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will return to their normal 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. News 2 timeslots on Friday, August 4.