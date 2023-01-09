CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular TikTok creator turned rockstar will perform in Charleston in March.

Jxdn, formally known as Jaden Hossler, will bring his debut headline ‘TELL ME ABOUT TOMORROW WORLD TOUR’ to Music Farm on March 31.

According to Music Farm, Jxdn broke into the music industry after conquering more than 22 million social media followers.

“His explosive success quickly garnered the attention of Travis Barker, who signed him as the first artist on his imprint, DTA Records,” Music Farm wrote.

In 2021, Jxdn toured with Machine Gun Kelly as a special guest.

Jxdn will headline his own tour this Spring featuring special guest Beauty School Dropout.

The tour will stop at Music Farm in downtown Charleston on March 31.

Tickets can be purchased online at musicfarm.com.