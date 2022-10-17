CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It was a celebratory occasion for Today Show co-host Al Roker who attended a family wedding in Charleston over the weekend.

Roker and his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, attended their niece’s wedding ceremony at the Lake House at Bulow on Johns Island.

After the ceremony, Roker shared a picture of himself and Roberts on either side of the bride and said it was “an honor” to be there.

Charleston County Parks reposted Roker’s photo on Twitter with the caption “You never know who might attend when you have your wedding at one of our properties!”

You never know who might attend when you have your wedding at one of our properties! https://t.co/OcjkEdR9tx pic.twitter.com/KvPm6GkPF0 — Charleston Parks (@ChasCountyParks) October 17, 2022

The couple stayed at the Dewberry Hotel in downtown Charleston and dined at French spot Chez Nous which Roker called on Instagram “a little jewel box of a restaurant.”