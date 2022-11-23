NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Don’t be left “Waving Through a Window” during this week’s performances of “Dear Evan Hansen.”

The award-winning hit Broadway musical is taking center stage at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center through Sunday, Nov. 27.

In advance of the shows, production has announced that it will host a digital lottery offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets for each performance.

Here’s how to enter:

Visit this website between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. the day before your desired performance

Click the “Enter Now” button for your desired performance

Fill out the entry form, including if you want one or two tickets

After the lottery closes, fans will be notified via email within minutes as to whether or not they have been selected. Winners will have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online.

Tickets will be available for pickup at will call on the performance day with valid photo identification.

The winner of six Tony Awards, “Dear Evan Hansen” follows the titular character, Evan Hansen, a high school senior who struggles with social anxiety. The show has been described by critics as “ravishingly bittersweet” and “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history.”

The lottery will continue on a rolling basis throughout the show’s run in North Charleston.