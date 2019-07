\WASHINGTON, DC (WBTW) – Back in 1995, News13’s Bob Juback went to Washington to interview then-Senator Earnest “Fritz” Hollings.

At the time, he was 29 years into his 38-year U.S. Senate career.

They spoke on a number of topics, including his record time as a “junior” senator, term limits, some of the top issues in Washington at the time, and his love of Charleston.