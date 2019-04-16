Funeral services are set for Senator ‘Fritz” Hollings

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)- Funeral services are set this morning for long-time senator Ernest ‘Fritz’ Hollings. On Monday, he laid in state in Columbia as many came to pay their respects.

Hollings graduated from the Citadel in 1942 and went on to serve in the Army during World War II. After coming home, he earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina in 1947. The next year, Hollings was elected to the Statehouse and later was elected governor in 1958.

Funeral services for Hollings are expected to begin at 11 this morning inside the Citadel’s Summerall Chapel.