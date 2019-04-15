How Sen. Fritz Hollings impacted healthcare in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fritz Hollings left a lasting legacy on the Lowcountry, the nation and his namesake cancer center.

Senator Hollings’ tireless efforts to ensure South Carolinians had access to high-quality healthcare is one of his many legacies that will live on forever.

“Senator Hollings was instrumental in setting up the Cancer Center, which is critical for all cancer patients in South Carolina,” said Dr. Gustavo Leone, Director of the Hollings Cancer Center.

Named after the senator, the Hollings Cancer Center is one of only 70 national Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in the nation.

Senator Hollings worked to secure the funding that was needed to establish the center, collaborating with MUSC leaders, attracting some of the world’s best physicians and researchers.

He also spent years working to ensure federal investments in biomedical research as available.

“I believe we owe much of what has happened today to Senator Hollings,” said Dr. Leone.

Hollings also helped create the community health center program which allows poor and underserved areas to receive medical care.

The Cancer Center says they will continue carrying out the senator’s vision to provide top-notch and affordable healthcare in South Carolina.