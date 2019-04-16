The friendship between Sen. Fritz Hollings and Vice President Joe Biden

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and former Vice President Joe Biden are among the speakers planned for U.S. Senator Ernest Fritz Hollings funeral which will take place Tuesday at The Citadel.

Ernest Fritz Hollings served as U.S. Senator from South Carolina from 1966 until he retired in 2005.

For 36 years, Hollings served alongside Republican Strom Thurmond, making them the longest-serving Senate duo in the history of the United States to date.

But Fritz has another longtime friend in the Senate, former Vice President Joe Biden, who was Hollings’ deskmate for 30 years.

Their friendship began when Sen. Hollings endorsed a then-29-year-old Senate candidate. A month after the win, Sen. Hollings convinced him not to give up the job when Joe Biden’s wife and daughter were tragically killed in a car crash.

Vice President Biden often praised Sen. Hollings saying he lifted him when it mattered most, teaching him, as he’s done for generations of South Carolinians, how to live a life of purpose and service.

A friendship well documented, Biden was the key speaker in 2010 at the University of South Carolina Library dedication named after Hollings where Biden told Hollings “I marvel at your integrity.”

Their last appearance together was back in 2017 when they attended the unveiling of Senator Hollings’ statue at the federal courthouse downtown Charleston.

Biden saying then “Fritz is the reason I was the vice president of the United States and a U.S. Senator,” adding Hollings was one of the greatest senators this state has ever had.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver the eulogy at Sen. Fritz Hollings funeral Tuesday at Summerall Chapel at The Citadel.

We continue to look back at the life and legacy of Sen. Fritz Hollings online. Click here for our special section.