2021 Boone Hall Fright Night online tickets now available, opening night Sept. 25

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s spooky season yet again!

Boone Hall Fright Nights are back for another spooky season. Opening night has been scheduled for Saturday, September 25 and online tickets are now available.

Fright Night offers the creepiest attractions including: Fallen Oaks Motel, Tiny’s Toy Factory Anarchy, and Sinister Cinema Haunted Hayride.

Opening night is Saturday, September 25th and will go throughout the month of October every Friday and Saturday and selected Sundays and Thursdays.

Online tickets are available now for purchase for the haunted season. Online tickets will be limited yet again this season and due to its popularity on select evenings, many nights are expected to sell out.

Online tickets are suggested to be purchased at your earlier opportunity, there will be no additional tickets available once a night is sold out.

Tickets for individual attractions will not be sold online, if a night is sold out in advance tickets will be available for individual attractions at the ticket booth windows at the event.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Scream Pass: $35/each – includes one admission to each of the three attractions

VIP Faster to the Fear Pass: $55/each – includes one admission to all three attractions utilizing special expedited access lines which reduce the wait time to enter each attraction

Individual tickets: $18/each attraction

For more information on Fright Nights and to purchase tickets online, click here.